PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:38 IST
Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: DEL16 RAFALE-INDUCTION Five Rafale jets formally inducted into IAF in boost to India's air power Ambala: Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on Thursday at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala air base, in a major boost to India's air power capability at a time the country is engaged in a tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh. CAL10 WB-NADDA Bengal govt has 'anti-Hindu' mindset, its policies driven by 'minority appeasement': Nadda Kolkata: BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of having an "anti-Hindu" mindset and pursuing "minority appeasement" policies.

CAL5 OD-MAOISTS Two security personnel killed in gunfight with Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi Bhubaneswar: Two security personnel lost their lives in the gunfight with Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Thursday. BOM1 MH-COURT-RHEA-PLEA Coerced to make self-incriminating confessions: Rhea in plea Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, held in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has alleged in her bail application filed in a Mumbai court that during her interrogation by the NCB, she was "coerced" into making "self-incriminating confessions". DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES Record 95,735 infections, 1,172 fatalities take COVID caseload past 44 lakh, death toll to 75,062 New Delhi: The country saw a record single-day spike of 95,735 infections and 1,172 fatalities taking India's COVID-19 caseload past 44 lakh and death toll to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

FOREIGN: FGN17 RUSSIA-JAISHANKAR-BILATERAL Jaishankar and his Uzbek counterpart agree to coordinate closely on regional concerns Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a cordial meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov during which the two leaders agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns and take forward their growing development partnership. FGN6 VIRUS-TRUMP-LD BOOK Trump downplayed COVID risk to reduce panic: Book Washington: President Donald Trump has acknowledged downplaying the dangers of the deadly novel coronavirus as he did not want to create panic, according to a new book by a renowned US investigative journalist. By Lalit K Jha LEGAL: LGD1 SC-CBSE EXAMS CBSE won't be able to help students taking class XII compartment exams: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said the CBSE would not be able to help much the students taking compartment exams for class XII this month as it would be the colleges and universities which will take their admissions for higher studies.

BUSINESS: DEL2 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex jumps over 250 pts in early trade; Nifty tests 11,350 Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 250 points in early trade on Thursday led by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and SBI amid positive cues from global markets. DCM2 BIZ-STOCKS-RIL  Reliance Industries shares extend rally, jump nearly 3 pc New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries continued to rally on Thursday, gaining nearly 3 per cent, on US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners’ 1.75 per cent stake-buying plan in the firm’s retail arm for Rs 7,500 crore.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi launches Rs 20,050-cr scheme for fisheries sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana PMMSY to boost production and exports in the fisheries sector as part of the governments aim to double farmers income. Through video c...

Motor racing-Vettel to join Aston Martin from Ferrari in 2021

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the new name for the Canadian-owned Racing Point team, on a multi-year deal after leaving Ferrari at the end of the season. The 33-year-old German replaces Me...

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept 11, too

In a year when the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped countless American rituals, even the commemoration of 911 could not escape unchanged. The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the September 11 m...

Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain sent to judicial custody in money laundering case

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has been sent to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to northeast Delhi violence, the Enforcement Directorate ED submitted before the Delhi High Court on Thursday. Addit...
