Watchman sets himself ablaze in Hyderabad, rescued by cops

Hyderabad, Sept 10 (PTI): A middle-aged person, working as a watchman, allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze here on Thursday, but police rescued him and shifted him to a hospital, police said. In a video footage telecast by some local TV channels, the man is purportedly heard saying "KCR Sir (as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is also referred to) and Jai Telangana".

According to a senior police official, the man had come with a bag containing a bottle of petrol, doused himself with the fuel and lit himself. On seeing this, two constables and others rushed to him, put out the flames and got him to a hospital.

"The man suffered around 25 per cent burn on the upper part of his body and is in hospital," the official told PTI. Based on preliminary investigation, the official said the man from Kadthal village in Mahabubnagar district reportedly had a fight with his wife and was not to be seen in his village for the last two days.

The official said the reason for him to resort to the self-immolation bid was not related to job as was stated in some media reports. The incident happened on the road leading towards Telangana Assembly.