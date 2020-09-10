1,350 kg of cannabis seized, 4 arrested

In the ongoing drive against drugs, 1,350 kg of cannabis was seized from a farmhouse in Kalaburagi, over 600 km from here, police said on Thursday. Four people have been arrested in this connection, the police said.

On August 30, a 37-year-old auto-driver Jnana Shekhar allegedly selling cannabis here, was caught, they said. During interrogation, the auto-driver revealed that he got the consignment from a 22-year-old farmer Siddhunath Lavte of Sindagi Taluk in Vijayapura and the latter was also arrested.

Lavte told police that he had supplied cannabis in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Based on the inputs provided by him, police seized 150 kg of cannabis in Kamalapura in Kalaburagi.

While investigating the case, police found that the kingpins of the racket Chandrakanth and Naganath reside in Kalaburagi, who were arrested on September 8. Interrogation revealed that Chandrakanth had stored 1,350 kg of cannabis in his farmhouse in Kalagi Taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Chandrakanth told police that he used to bring cannabis in packets from Telangana under the pretext of transporting vegetables. Police said there is huge supply of cannabis in Telangana from Odisha.

On Tuesday, drugs valued at around Rs 1 crore and smuggled into the country from Belgium, by concealing it inside an electric massager, were seized at the international airport here. According to Customs officials, 1,980 grams of MDMA or ecstasy pills were seized.