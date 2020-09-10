Left Menu
India, France to continue work on identified defence industrial area, military cooperation: Rajnath Singh

India and France have decided to continue work on identified defence industrial area and military to military cooperation, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:13 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the press briefing on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

India and France have decided to continue work on identified defence industrial area and military to military cooperation, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. "I had a fruitful discussion with Madam Minister today. We have decided to continue work on identified defence industrial area and military to military cooperation," Singh said at the joint press briefing after a meeting with the French Minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly.

The Defence Minister said he had briefed the Minister of Armed Forces of France about the policy reforms made under the "Make in India" initiative and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign in the country. "I thank the French delegation for taking interest in our new policy regime. I have also invited the French defence manufacturers to invest in the defence corridors. We look forward to increasing our bilateral defence cooperation in the future too," Singh said.

"The government's priority is capability building of our Armed Forces. Today's achievement is another step in completing this primary step. I thank the French government for completing the delivery of Rafale aircraft as per schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic," he added. Water cannon salute was given to the five Rafale aircraft at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base, Ambala during the induction ceremony on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly also witnessed the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony. (ANI)

