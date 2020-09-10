Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAROD-Ports launched virtually to sort out dispute in Maritime sector

Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'SAROD-Ports' (Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes - Ports) through a virtual ceremony today in New Delhi to sort out a dispute in the Maritime Sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:36 IST
SAROD-Ports launched virtually to sort out dispute in Maritime sector
Union Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya launches 'SAROD-Ports' (Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes- Ports) through a virtual ceremony.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'SAROD-Ports' (Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes - Ports) through a virtual ceremony today in New Delhi to sort out a dispute in the Maritime Sector. Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said that the Sarod Saroj Port was a platform where, if there was any dispute between the port and the concessionaire working with the port, arbitration took place, and decisions were not made in a timely manner, affecting ongoing projects.

"SAROD-Port has been put together by the Concessioner and the Port Association. It will designate an export team and an expert team will address and resolve all disputes which will be decimated on time. Appropriate justice will be delivered," the minister said. SAROD-Ports have been established under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 with the objectives of affordable and timely resolution of disputes in a fair manner, Enrichment of Dispute Resolution Mechanism with the panel of technical experts as arbitrators.

It consists of members from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) and the Indian Private Ports and Terminals Association (IPTTA) and will advise and assist in the settlement of disputes through arbitrations in the maritime sector, including ports and shipping sector in Major Port Trusts, Non-major Ports, including private ports, jetties, terminals, and harbours. It will also cover disputes between granting authority and Licensee/Concessionaire/Contractor and also disputes between Licensee/Concessionaire and their contractors arising out of and during the course of execution of various contracts.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved amendments in the Model Concession Agreement (MCA) in January 2018. The amendments in the MCA envisaged the constitution of SAROD-PORTS as a dispute resolution mechanism for PPP Projects in major ports. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Nishad Party seeks reservation for fishermen

Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad here on Thursday said they will gherao houses of BJP MPs on Friday to press for the demand of reservation for the fishermen communityNishad, however, said they were friends of the ruling BJP but when Chi...

Cabinet approves three laws to protect victims of GBV

Cabinet says the scourge of gender-based violence GBV continues to plague the nation with the senseless violent assault and murder of women.This follows the recent victims of this heinous crime, including actress Thandeka Mdeliswa 34 who wa...

Swine fever found in Germany putting pork exports at risk

Germany confirmed on Thursday that African swine fever ASF had been found in a dead wild boar near its Polish border, threatening pork exports to China from Europes biggest pork producer worth 1.2 billion last year. Authorities in the Germa...

WHO says $700 million raised so far for COVID-19 vaccines initiative for poor

International donors have raised 700 million - less than half the target - to purchase future coronavirus vaccines for poor countries in a global initiative to ensure eventual vaccines do not go only to rich countries, a World Health Organi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020