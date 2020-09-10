Left Menu
Development News Edition

2G scam: HC seeks replies of A Raja, others on CBI, ED pleas for early hearing of appeals

Meanwhile, the court reserved its order on two separate pleas by two firms, which were acquitted in the 2G scam related money laundering case, seeking release of their properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, representing the two firms, said they were ready to execute an indemnity bond of the value of the properties as a surety and if the appeal by ED is allowed against the acquittal, it will deposit the amount with the agency as equivalent to the properties’ value.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:43 IST
2G scam: HC seeks replies of A Raja, others on CBI, ED pleas for early hearing of appeals

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked former telecom minister A Raja and others to respond to the CBI and ED pleas seeking early hearing of their appeals challenging the acquittal of individuals and firms in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases. Justice Brijesh Sethi issued notices to all the respondents -- individuals and firms -- asking them to file replies and listed the matter for hearing on September 21.

The two investigative agencies have sought early hearing of the appeals which were listed for hearing on October 12. CBI has also sought advancing the hearing of the appeal challenging the acquittal of Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and six others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the ED and the CBI, said it will be in public interest that the country’s largest trial which was conducted at the public exchequer’s cost be brought to its logical conclusion and the agencies' leave to appeal be heard at the earliest. Leave to appeal is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to appeal a decision to a higher court. He submitted that he had completed his arguments on behalf of CBI on January 15, but thereafter, the matter could not be heard due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jain along with advocates Amit Mahajan and N K Matta added that as Justice Sethi will demit the office on November 30, the appeal be heard and decided expeditiously as if the part-heard matter, which has consumed a lot of judicial time, will be heard afresh by another bench it will cost too much to the public exchequer. Meanwhile, the court reserved its order on two separate pleas by two firms, which were acquitted in the 2G scam related money laundering case, seeking release of their properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, representing the two firms, said they were ready to execute an indemnity bond of the value of the properties as a surety and if the appeal by ED is allowed against the acquittal, it will deposit the amount with the agency as equivalent to the properties’ value. Jain opposed the pleas saying the high court is yet to decide the ‘leave to appeal’ applications of the agencies and till the time they are not decided, hearing an interim plea is “abuse of process of law”.

He said the court can keep the firms’ applications in abeyance till the time it decides the plea for granting leave to appeal and added that the theory of indemnity bond was completely alien to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in CBI and ED cases related to the scam.

It had acquitted 17 others, including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, film producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar, Director of Kalaignar TV in the ED case. On the same day, the trial court had also acquitted former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair, in the CBI's 2G case.

Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka and directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal were also acquitted in the CBI case. On March 19 2018, the ED had approached the high court challenging the special court's order acquitting all the accused.

A day later, the CBI too had challenged in the high court the acquittal of the accused in the case..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Nishad Party seeks reservation for fishermen

Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad here on Thursday said they will gherao houses of BJP MPs on Friday to press for the demand of reservation for the fishermen communityNishad, however, said they were friends of the ruling BJP but when Chi...

Cabinet approves three laws to protect victims of GBV

Cabinet says the scourge of gender-based violence GBV continues to plague the nation with the senseless violent assault and murder of women.This follows the recent victims of this heinous crime, including actress Thandeka Mdeliswa 34 who wa...

Swine fever found in Germany putting pork exports at risk

Germany confirmed on Thursday that African swine fever ASF had been found in a dead wild boar near its Polish border, threatening pork exports to China from Europes biggest pork producer worth 1.2 billion last year. Authorities in the Germa...

WHO says $700 million raised so far for COVID-19 vaccines initiative for poor

International donors have raised 700 million - less than half the target - to purchase future coronavirus vaccines for poor countries in a global initiative to ensure eventual vaccines do not go only to rich countries, a World Health Organi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020