Maha: Three held for killing friend for gold chain in Thane

The investigation led the police to an autorickshaw driver, who informed them that Dhanraj had hired his auto on September 4 and had dumped a gunny bag in the creek during the journey, he said. Dhanraj, who was arrested earlier this week, confessed that he had killed the victim in connivance with his brother and his friend for a gold chain, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:04 IST
Three persons were arrested for allegedly killing their 20-year-old friend for a gold chain and disposing of his body in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday. The police arrested Dhanraj Vinayak Ghodke (33), his brother Krishna (23) and friend Chandan Paswan (20) for allegedly beating up and strangling Akshay Dhaki before dumping his body in Vasai creek, senior inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarwadavali police station said.

The victim, a resident of Waghbhil, went missing on September 3, following which his family lodged a complaint, the official said. The investigation led the police to an autorickshaw driver, who informed them that Dhanraj had hired his auto on September 4 and had dumped a gunny bag in the creek during the journey, he said.

Dhanraj, who was arrested earlier this week, confessed that he had killed the victim in connivance with his brother and his friend for a gold chain, the official said. The other accused were arrested on Thursday, the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the trio.

