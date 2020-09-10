Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM orders vigilance probe into properties of two suspended IPS officers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered a Vigilance probe into properties of IPS officers Abhishek Dixit and Mani Lal Patidar, suspended on various charges, including corruption. A day after the suspension of Allahabad SSP Abhishek Dixit for failing to control crime and corruption, Mahoba SP Mani Lal Patidar was suspended on Wednesday with immediate effect by the state government on corruption charges.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:26 IST
UP CM orders vigilance probe into properties of two suspended IPS officers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered a Vigilance probe into properties of IPS officers Abhishek Dixit and Mani Lal Patidar, suspended on various charges, including corruption. A Home department spokesman said a case has been also registered against three policemen-- Mahoba SP Mani Lal Patidar, Charkhari Inspector Rakesh Kumar Saroj and Kharela station officer Raju Singh.

The Chief Minister has directed the UP DGP to investigate role of other policemen in these cases. "The CM has directed a Vigilance probe into properties of the two officers," a statement issued by the Home Department said. A day after the suspension of Allahabad SSP Abhishek Dixit for failing to control crime and corruption, Mahoba SP Mani Lal Patidar was suspended on Wednesday with immediate effect by the state government on corruption charges. Dixit was also charged with not following the instructions of the government/headquarters properly, a Home Department spokesperson had said. Patidar has been accused by ballast transporters of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of the material. "SP Mani Lal Patidar had been illegally demanding money for plying vehicles engaged in ballast transportation. When his demand was not met, vehicle owners were harassed through police," UP Additional Home Secretary Awanish Awasthi had said. Action was taken against Patidar after businessman Indra Kant Tripathi sustained a bullet injury during an attack. In a video, Tripathi had said that if he was attacked or killed, then Patidar and Suresh Soni should be held responsible. Both Dixit and Patidar have been attached to the office of the UP's director general of police for the period of their suspension. The spokesman said altogether nine policemen have been suspended in Allahabad on charges of laxity in controlling law and order.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Britain will not withdraw legislation as EU asks, says Gove

Britain will not withdraw the legislation that has plunged trade talks with the European Union into crisis, minister Michael Gove insisted on Thursday after meeting European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.The UK government is comm...

Child rights body asks police to immeditely arrest the accused in the gangrape of minor girl

Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights OSCPCR Thursday asked the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commssionerate to immediately arrest the accused in the gangrape of a minor girl in the city during the lockdown and submit an actio...

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro with Kirin A1 SoC, 2-weeks battery life launched

At its annual Developer Conference, Huawei today unveiled the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside several other products including the HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 11, and FreeBuds Pro.The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has two variants- a Sport varia...

National camp for Thomas and Uber Cup Final cancelled

The national badminton camp in Hyderabad for next months Thomas and Uber Cup Final was on Thursday scrapped after it became clear that players would not get any relaxation on the mandatory seven-day quarantine period. The camp was originall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020