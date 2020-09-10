Britain will not withdraw legislation as EU asks, says Gove

Britain will not withdraw legislation as EU asks, says GoveReuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:19 IST
Britain will not withdraw the legislation that has plunged trade talks with the European Union into crisis, minister Michael Gove insisted on Thursday after meeting European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.
"The UK government is committed to the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and the (Northern Ireland) protocol," Gove said, referring to the divorce deal signed earlier this year.
"Vice president Sefcovic also requested the UK withdraw its internal market legislation. I explained to (him) that we could not and would not do that and instead I stressed the vital importance of reaching agreement through the joint committee on these vital questions."
ALSO READ
Britain's Lib Dems elect former minister Davey as new leader
Sport-Integrity Forum to be set up in Britain to safeguard athletes
Duchess Kate judges photography project capturing lockdown Britain
UK PM Johnson to launch drive to get Britain back to the office -Telegraph
Britain honours World War Two spy heroine of Indian descent