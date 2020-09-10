Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj: Two power discom officials injured as family attacks them for electricity theft inspection

The JVVNL vigilance squad, led by Assistant Engineer Kamlesh Meena from Bundi district headquarters, had reached Ladpura village under Keshoraipatan sub-division for checking electricity theft at a house on Thursday, sub-inspector at Keshoraipatan police station Yudveer Singh said. When the squad entered the house of one Chothmal Meena, he along with his wife Santosh and three sons attacked the power discom squad with iron rods and sticks, he said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:25 IST
Raj: Two power discom officials injured as family attacks them for electricity theft inspection

Two home guards of the vigilance team of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) sustained critical injuries on Thursday after they were attacked with iron rods and sticks by a family in Bundi district when they reached the house to check for alleged electricity theft, police said. Five members of the family comprising the husband, wife, and their three sons, were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code but none of them have been arrested so far.

The two injured guards identified as Ramhate Meena and Tulsiram Raiger sustained critical injuries on their head and arms. They were rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota, where they are undergoing medical treatment, police said. The JVVNL vigilance squad, led by Assistant Engineer Kamlesh Meena from Bundi district headquarters, had reached Ladpura village under Keshoraipatan sub-division for checking electricity theft at a house on Thursday, sub-inspector at Keshoraipatan police station Yudveer Singh said.

When the squad entered the house of one Chothmal Meena, he along with his wife Santosh and three sons attacked the power discom squad with iron rods and sticks, he said. Based on the report by Kamlesh Meena, Assistant Engineer (AE), JVVNL vigilance squad, police lodged a case under Sections 332, 353, 143 and 308 of IPC against Chothmal Meena, his wife Santosh, sons Vinod, Jamnashankar and one other person, he further said.

A police team has been sent to arrest the accused members of the family. "On suspicion of electricity theft, the guards of the JVVNL vigilance squad entered the house of the accused, Chothmal Meena for checking the electricity meter. The accused Meena bolted the main gate from the inside and along with his family members attacked the guards using iron rods and sticks. One of the guards, however, managed to unbolt the main gate allowing the other guards to escape but the family members kept hitting them causing one of them to fall unconscious with head injuries," Kamlesh Meena said.

He added that the village was notorious for electricity theft and the JVVNL squad was checking houses one by one on Thursday..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

2 held for cheating businessmen in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping businessmen by getting them to transfer money to a bank account on the pretext of offering higher returns, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Anuj 27, a resident of Sonipa...

Turkish, Greek officials meet for talks to reduce conflict risks - Turkey

Turkish and Greek officials met at NATO headquarters on Thursday for talks aimed at preventing further military escalation in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkeys Defence Ministry said, as Greece called for meaningful European Union sanctions...

Sonowal discusses online classes with Dibrugarh University

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday held a meeting with the vice- chancellor of Dibrugarh University, principals of Assam Medical College and 25 other colleges to discuss the modalities of conducting online classes amid the ...

UK's top legal advisers divided over move to override Brexit deal -Guardian

The British governments top legal advisers are divided over its move to override the Brexit withdrawal deal, The Guardian newspaper reported httpsbit.ly32jLwm9 on Thursday, citing legal advice in a threepage letter marked official sensitiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020