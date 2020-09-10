COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh reports 7,042 new cases, 94 deaths

Left Menu
As many as 7,042 new COVID-19 cases, 4,605 discharges, and 94 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, according to the state health department.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 7,042 new COVID-19 cases, 4,605 discharges, and 94 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, according to the state health department. With this, the coronavirus tally in the state rose to 2,92,029, including 4,206 deaths and 2,21,506 discharged cases.

With the highest single-day spike of 95,735 new cases and 1,172 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 44-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "The total number of coronavirus cases stand 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,784 cured/recovered/migrated and 75,062 deaths," said the Health Ministry. (ANI)

