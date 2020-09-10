Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 years on the run, man arrested for facilitating sale, encroachment of govt. land in Delhi

"During investigation, it emerged that the accused person got executed the sale documents of two plots number 151 and 108 in Chhattarpur village from Diler Singh and his brother Kulwant Singh," Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said in a statement. "Plot No. 151 was owned by Pritam Kaur and plot no.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:58 IST
9 years on the run, man arrested for facilitating sale, encroachment of govt. land in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 56-year-old man wanted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to facilitate the sale and encroachment of government land nine years ago has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday. The accused, Diler Singh, is a resident of Chhattarpur village, they said.

A case was registered in 2011 on the complaint of the then principal secretary-cum-divisional commissioner, GNCT, New Delhi, the police said. According to the complainant, an unauthorised apartment block, Neelakanth Apartment, was constructed on evacuee property bearing no. 152 to 154, Chhattarpur village and flats were sold to general public, they said.

The apartment has been built on government land (Compensation Pool Property) bearing plot no. 152 to 154, and private land bearing plot number 151 and 108 in Chhattarpur village, they said. "During investigation, it emerged that the accused person got executed the sale documents of two plots number 151 and 108 in Chhattarpur village from Diler Singh and his brother Kulwant Singh," Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said in a statement.

"Plot No. 151 was owned by Pritam Kaur and plot no. 108 was owned by Bola Singh, father of Diler Singh and Kulwant Singh. Diler Singh is the nephew of Pritam Kaur and real brother of Kulwant Singh residing at plot No.150," he said. Using the forged General Power of Attorney, Diler Singh sold plot no. 151 to Rajesh Dhir and further transferred it to builders without any demarcation of the properties, Mishra said.

Taking the benefit of non-demarcation, the builders occupied the adjacent plots no. 152-154 illegally and constructed the apartment. Later, they sold the flats to general public, the officer said. Two other accused persons, Jagbir Singh and Ganesh Kumar, who sold the flats and executed sale documents in favour of buyers, have already been arrested in the case, he added.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Severe floods hit 760,000 people in West and Central Africa

Nigerien student Hachimou Abdou has had to catch a boat to classes since river water swamped his route to university in the capital Niamey - one of about 760,000 people hit by severe flooding in recent weeks in parts of West and Central Afr...

BJP medium for bringing social change for poor farmers: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said the saffron party was a medium for bringing social change along with economic and political development for the poor, farmers and labourers. Interacting with the newly appointed office-bearers of t...

London statue of Churchill defaced again

A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill opposite parliament was on Wednesday sprayed with graffiti by protesters declaring him a racist for the second time in four months. The plinth of the World War Two leaders statue o...

COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive in Canada early in 2021 -minister

Canada is aggressively negotiating with drugmakers on delivery schedules for potential COVID-19 vaccines and shipments would begin early in 2021 under existing deals, Canadas minister of public services and procurement told Reuters on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020