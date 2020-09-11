Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand Govt doesn't agree to Ministry of Mines' proposed definition of illegal mining: CM Hemant Soren

Reforms in mines and minerals could have a huge socio-economic impact on Jharkhand, but the Ministry of Mines had given states only 10 days to respond to proposed amendments in Mines and Minerals Act 1957, said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-09-2020 06:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 06:49 IST
Jharkhand Govt doesn't agree to Ministry of Mines' proposed definition of illegal mining: CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reforms in mines and minerals could have a huge socio-economic impact on Jharkhand, but the Ministry of Mines had given states only 10 days to respond to proposed amendments in Mines and Minerals Act 1957, said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He added that the State Government does not agree to their proposed definition of illegal mining.

"The Ministry of Mines had given states only 10 days to respond to proposed amendments in Mines and Minerals Act 1957. These reforms could have a huge socio-economic impact in Jharkhand. We have responded to the Ministry. We don't agree to their proposed definition of illegal mining," said Soren. The government of Jharkhand in a statement said, Ministry of Mines, Government of India (MoM, GoI) has forwarded a note on the proposals for mining reforms with a focus on employment generation in Atmanirbhar Bharat and transparent resource allocation. The note provided the intent or broad framework of the proposed changes but does not detail the exact amendment proposed in Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 and other rules. Therefore, our comments on the proposed changes may vary depending on the exact wording of the proposed amendments.

"As this is an important and sensitive subject, the recent amendments and proposed amendments in the MMDR Act 1957 can create a huge impact on the economy, job opportunities, industrial climate, protection of the environment and various constitutional obligations of Central and State Governments," said Jharkhand Government. "Eastern States, particularly Jharkhand's economy is majorly dependent on mining and related industries and so, any drastic change in policy may create a huge impact on existing industrial scenario and socio-economic development of the people," it added.

Therefore, we request that before making any final draft proposal, the State Government may again be consulted, said the State Government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro: Magenta Line, Grey Line resume services after over five-and-a-half months

Delhi Metros Magenta Line and Grey Line resumed operations on Friday after being closed for 173 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Services started at 7 AM as part of the second stage of the graded reopening of Delhi Metro, ...

China, India agree to disengage troops on contested border

China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore peace and tranquillity following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi a...

S.Korea sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as cluster infections continue

South Korea posted a slight uptick in the daily number of its coronavirus cases on Friday even as infections from a church and a political rally that sparked a second wave of outbreaks ease. The Korea Center for Disease Control and Preventi...

Charges, sanctions revive spectre of Russian interference in US election

The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the US president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020