Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt denies allegation of revenue loss in Mopa Airport Development Authority construction license fee

Goa Government has refuted the allegation of revenue loss regarding Mopa Airport Development Authority (MADA), who according to MLA Rohan Khaunte issued a construction license without taking license fee.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 09:42 IST
Goa govt denies allegation of revenue loss in Mopa Airport Development Authority construction license fee
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Government has refuted the allegation of revenue loss regarding the Mopa Airport Development Authority (MADA), who according to MLA Rohan Khaunte issued a construction license without taking a license fee. The State government termed the allegation 'baseless' and in a statement said that the representation of GMR on construction license fee charge is pending before MADA for a decision.

Khaunte had made the allegation of revenue loss to the government as Mopa Airport Development Authority (MADA) has issued a construction license without taking a license fees. According to the government, the various allegations made by MLA Khaunte regarding MADA are "incorrect and misleading".

The allegation of revenue loss to the government as MADA has issued a construction license without taking license fee is incorrect as the representation of GMR on construction license fee charged is pending before MADA for a decision, the government statement said. The statement further informed that GMR is bound by the decisions to be taken by MADA on its representation on the construction license fee. GMR has given an undertaking to that effect to MADA. GMR has already spent hundreds of crores of rupees on the project and the Government has a bank guarantee of Rs 62 crore from GMR, it added.

The allegation that Director Civil Aviation/Member Secretary MADA being the nominee Director on the Board, himself has submitted the representation for revision of construction license fee is totally baseless, read the government statement. The representation submitted by GMR is a management decision of GMR and has not yet come before the Mopa Airport Development Authority.

The construction of Mopa Airport is a project of national importance and first of its kind in Goa of that magnitude, said the government. "Ease of doing business is an essential requirement to attract investors to Goa for specialized projects like an Airport. Creation of Mopa Airport Development Authority through a State Act is essential for ease of doing business and provides a single-window mechanism to give various approvals as required for the development of the Airport," stated the government.

Under the MADA Act, the Authority is empowered to exercise all the powers under State Acts, which are otherwise vested in the Competent Authority under the relevant law or rules, regulation, bye-laws, notifications issued thereunder so as to give clearances for the development of the Mopa Greenfield International Airport, it added.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices gloomy amid weak global cues

Equity benchmark indices were downbeat during early hours on Friday on the back of weak global cues amid ongoing coronavirus spread and simmering India-China border tensions. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 29 points or 0.08 per c...

St Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

Experts at the St Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades. Mark Wanner, manager of herpetology at the zoo, said it unusual but not rare f...

Trump says US has incredible N-weapons; denies reports of leaking classified info on them

President Donald Trump has said the US has some incredible nuclear weapon systems that nobody knows about but refuted allegations of leaking classified information about them to a renowned investigative journalist in his upcoming book. Penn...

Record single-day spike of 96,551 COVID-19 cases, 1,209 fatalities pushes India's caseload to 45,62,414, death toll to 76,271: Govt. 

Record single-day spike of 96,551 COVID-19 cases, 1,209 fatalities pushes Indias caseload to 45,62,414, death toll to 76,271 Govt. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020