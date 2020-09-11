Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 6 lakh fraudulently transferred from Ram Temple Trust bank account

Rs 2.5 lakhs was fraudulently transferred from the Trust's account in State Bank of India (SBI) on September 1 and Rs 3.5 lakh on September 8 through a second fake cheque, the FIR said. The issue came to light after a senior official of the SBI in Lucknow called Rai to confirm if the Trust had issued a cheque for transfer of Rs 9.86 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 11:27 IST
Rs 6 lakh fraudulently transferred from Ram Temple Trust bank account
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for fraudulently transferring Rs six lakh from the bank account of the Ram Mandir Trust through two fake cheques and attempting to transfer around Rs 10 lakh with a third cheque that was timely detected as counterfeit by the bank. A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station here on a complaint filed by the Trust's secretary and VHP leader Champat Rai, a senior police official said.

"We have seized the account in which the fund has been transferred. A police team has been sent to Lucknow and another team to Bombay as the account in which the money has been transferred is of Maharashtra," Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar told PTI. He said those behind the crime have withdrawn Rs four lakh from the fraudulently transferred amount while Rs two lakh is still in their account. Rs 2.5 lakhs was fraudulently transferred from the Trust's account in State Bank of India (SBI) on September 1 and Rs 3.5 lakh on September 8 through a second fake cheque, the FIR said.

The issue came to light after a senior official of the SBI in Lucknow called Rai to confirm if the Trust had issued a cheque for transfer of Rs 9.86 lakh. "We give phone calls to all our customers before clearing cheques (with large amounts). I myself called the customer regarding the clearing of cheque for Rs 9 lakhs 86 thousand and the customer (Rai) received the phone after many repeated calls," Mona Rastogi, deputy manager of the clearing department of SBI, told PTI.

She said it was certain that bank officials had called on the Trust's registered phone number to confirm payments for the first two "fake" cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh each before clearing the payments earlier this month. "Definitely the bank had called the customer before clearing the cheques of Rs 2.5 lakhs and Rs 3.5 lakh. The call records and details are being checked to ascertain if the customer had received the calls," she said. Rastogi said had Rai not taken her call, the third cloned cheque would also have been cleared because it appeared as original and the signatures too raised no doubts. "The cheques are cleared if the norms are followed and the signatures are found to be correct," she said.

In his complaint filed with the police, Rai stated that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has crores of rupees in its bank account and it was earlier unaware that the funds were fraudulently transferred from the account. Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar told PTI that an FIR has been lodged at the Kotwali police station here in this regard and investigation is being done.

"We have seized the account in which the fund has been transferred. Four lakh rupees from the account have been withdrawn but two lakhs rupees are still there," he said..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK economy extends recovery from COVID crash, grows by 6.6% in July

Britains economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.Output expanded by 6.6 in July from June, helped by the further lifting of restrictions in ...

Taliban kill 16 Afghan servicemen in Nangarhar province

Kabul Afghanistan, September 11 ANISputnik The Taliban Islamist movement has attacked positions of the Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving 16 servicemen dead and some more injured, a local source told Sputni...

Australian leader threatens to fire ministers over koalas

An Australian state leader on Friday shut down a revolt in her coalition government over a policy to protect koala habitat by threatening to fire seven renegade ministers. The Nationals party, which is the junior coalition partner in the co...

Hungary won't impose blanket school closure to curb pandemic - PM Orban

Hungary will not impose blanket school closures to curb the spread of the coronavirus but will aim to protect the most vulnerable elderly as the main goal is to keep the economy going, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on state radio on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020