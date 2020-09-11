Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: COVID-19 patient's kin manhandle doctors, one held

Police have arrested a man and launched a search for at least nine others for allegedly manhandling a few doctors at a private hospital in Murbad town of Maharashtra's Thane district over a COVID-19 patient's treatment, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 11:39 IST
Maha: COVID-19 patient's kin manhandle doctors, one held

Police have arrested a man and launched a search for at least nine others for allegedly manhandling a few doctors at a private hospital in Murbad town of Maharashtra's Thane district over a COVID-19 patient's treatment, an official said on Friday. The incident took place late on Thursday night, he said.

"There was some misunderstanding between a coronavirus positive patient undergoing treatment at the private COVID-19 hospital in Murbad and the doctors over administering saline. The patient informed his relatives and others about it. Soon around 10 persons came to the facility," inspector Dattatreya Borate of Murbad police station said.

"These people started abusing the hospital staff and manhandled a few doctors. The drama unfolded around 11.30 pm and continued for some time," he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the doctors, a case was registered early on Friday and one person was arrested from Murbad, he added.

"Police have launched a search to trace at least nine others who were involved in the incident," Borate said. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and others, the official said.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK economy extends recovery from COVID crash, grows by 6.6% in July

Britains economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.Output expanded by 6.6 in July from June, helped by the further lifting of restrictions in ...

Taliban kill 16 Afghan servicemen in Nangarhar province

Kabul Afghanistan, September 11 ANISputnik The Taliban Islamist movement has attacked positions of the Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving 16 servicemen dead and some more injured, a local source told Sputni...

Australian leader threatens to fire ministers over koalas

An Australian state leader on Friday shut down a revolt in her coalition government over a policy to protect koala habitat by threatening to fire seven renegade ministers. The Nationals party, which is the junior coalition partner in the co...

Hungary won't impose blanket school closure to curb pandemic - PM Orban

Hungary will not impose blanket school closures to curb the spread of the coronavirus but will aim to protect the most vulnerable elderly as the main goal is to keep the economy going, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on state radio on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020