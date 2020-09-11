Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Carolina deputy shot to death; suspect killed

A suspect in a vehicle break-in fatally shot a deputy before the suspect was killed by other officers during an early morning encounter, a North Carolina sheriff said Thursday.

PTI | Hendersonville | Updated: 11-09-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 12:07 IST
North Carolina deputy shot to death; suspect killed

A suspect in a vehicle break-in fatally shot a deputy before the suspect was killed by other officers during an early morning encounter, a North Carolina sheriff said Thursday. Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix died Thursday afternoon, hours after he was shot while he and other deputies responded to a call about a vehicle break-in, news outlets reported.

Sheriff Lowell Griffin said a homeowner had noticed someone breaking into a car around 3 a.m. Thursday. Griffin said the homeowner yelled at the man, who then shattered a window at the home with a crowbar. Griffin said the man and the homeowner exchanged gunfire after the suspect took a gun from the vehicle and before deputies arrived.

Griffin said the suspect appeared to comply with commands to show deputies his hands before firing once and shooting Hendrix in the face. The sheriff said two other deputies returned fire and that the suspect, identified as Robert Ray Doss Jr, died at the scene. Hendrix, who had been with the sheriff's office since 2012, was a Marine veteran and the father of two children.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

German farmers urge China to impose limited import curbs after swine fever find

The head of Germanys farming association DBV on Friday called on China to impose only limited import restrictions and not a national import ban on German pork after a case of African swine fever ASF was found in a wild boar in Germany.South...

Malaysia's ex-finance minister faces 2 fresh graft charges

Malaysias former finance minister pleaded not guilty Friday to two new corruption charges, saying the legal moves against him were politically motivated ahead of impending elections. Lim Guan Eng was charged last month with three counts of ...

Nicolas Cage's Joe Exotic series heads to Amazon

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage-led scripted series about Tiger Kings Joe Exotic has landed at Amazon Studios for development. The series, which had been in the works at CBS TV Studios, hails from Brian Grazer, American Vandal showrunner Dan La...

Tennis-Serena heads to French Open with time running out for No. 24

Serena Williams will have just two weeks to shake off the disappointment of a semi-final loss in the U.S. Open and resume her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on the claycourts at the French Open.The American great has re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020