Uttarakhand: Audio of MLA threatening police personnel to record statement in sex scandal goes viral

In Uttarakhand's sex scandal case, the audio of an MLA threatening a police personnel to make statements against the victim has gone viral. In this audio which went viral on Wednesday evening, the caller is describing himself as a policeman posted in Haridwar.

The person said in a conversation that while he was in Haridwar a few days ago, the MLA's security guard called him forcibly and took him to the MLA Hostel in Dehradun, where he was pressurised to make a statement against the woman. The police personnel said that he was threatened to make statements in the court. He also said that action should be taken if he dies.

Dehradun SSP Arun Mohan Joshi told ANI when asked in this matter that the statements can be repeated in this case. "If any contradiction is found in both the statements, then a polygraph test will be conducted. All the evidence coming, in this case, are being investigated," Joshi said.

The sex scandal refers to the matter where a woman had previously released a video in which she said that a BJP MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it does not match that of her husband. (ANI)