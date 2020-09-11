Left Menu
UK extradition hearing for Assange to resume Monday after negative COVID test

The London extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will resume on Monday after one of the lawyers in the case received a negative test result for COVID-19. Assange is fighting extradition to the United States where he is wanted for conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law over the release of confidential cables by WikiLeaks in 2010-2011.

The London extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will resume on Monday after one of the lawyers in the case received a negative test result for COVID-19. Judge Vanessa Baraitser granted an adjournment on Thursday after being told one of the lawyers representing the United States might have been exposed to the virus.

The hearing at London’s Old Bailey court will now resume as planned, a court official said. Assange is fighting extradition to the United States where he is wanted for conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law over the release of confidential cables by WikiLeaks in 2010-2011.

