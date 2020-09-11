Special court dismissed NIA's application for cancellation of bail to students in alleged Maoist links case

A special NIA court on Friday dismissed an application filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking cancellation of the bail granted to two law students from Kozhikode in connection with an alleged Maoist link case. After the special NIA court rejected the application for cancellation of bail granted to Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, the NIA filed an appeal in the Kerala High Court seeking cancellation of the bail claiming that there is enough proof for establishing the two had maoist links.

The agency has also sought that the High Court hear its appeal in the matter today itself. The special NIA court had on Wednesday granted bail to two students, who were arrested for alleged Maoist link in Kozhikode last year. The two accused have been in judicial custody for more than ten months now.

They were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Kozhikode last November. The case was later taken over by the NIA. (ANI)