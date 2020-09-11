Excise seizes contraband worth Rs 1.25cr in Nagaland, 2 arrested
The Excise Department in Nagaland has seized contraband worth Rs 1.25 crore from a vehicle and arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling ganja and heroin. The accused identified as Akash Devnath (34) and Jahangir (24), both residents of Dimapur, have been arrested for violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:50 IST
The Excise Department in Nagaland has seized contraband worth Rs 1.25 crore from a vehicle and arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling ganja and heroin. Acting on a tip-off, a special team intercepted a truck near Hydro along National Highway 29 at 11:30 pm on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner of Excise (Zonal) S Phyobemo Kikon said in a press release here.
Hydro is located around 15 km from state capital Kohima. On thorough search, the team detected specially modified chambers in the vehicle filled with the contraband.
Ganja, neatly packed in 27 packets weighing 270 kg, and 240 soap cases filled with suspected heroin weighing around 2.4 kg, were found during the search, the press release said. The accused identified as Akash Devnath (34) and Jahangir (24), both residents of Dimapur, have been arrested for violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaland
- National Highway
- Kohima
- Jahangir
- Dimapur
ALSO READ
Trucks stuck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for past 3 days due to landslides
Security forces nabs arms dealer in Nagaland's Peren
Gajendra Shekhawat and Nagaland CM discuss progress of Jal Jeevan mission
Nagaland Gaonbura Federation urges PM Modi to solve Naga issue in 2020
Nagaland COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 79.71 per cent