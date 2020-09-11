UN envoy Tirumurti calls on MoS MEA

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, T S Tirumurti, on Friday called on Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and briefed him on the developments and the issues of importance to India in the UN. Muraleedharan, in a tweet, said Tirumurti called on him on Friday.

