Police team attacked by villagers in Ghaziabad

A police team was attacked by some people when it tried to arrest a criminal in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, officials said on Friday. Six police personnel got injured in the attack which took place in Badarpur village in Loni area here on Thursday evening, they said.

After the incident a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against 40 people, of which 17 have been identified and two arrested, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI. The police post incharge of Pachayara in Tronica city area, along with seven policemen, had gone to Badarpur village to arrest Nasiruddin alias Kaley Khan, who is wanted in several criminal cases, including camel smuggling and slaughtering and sand mining, police said. When the team was returning, after arresting Nasiruddin from a barber shop, some people rammed an SUV into police vehicle and pelted stones at the policemen, they said.

During the attack, Nasiruddin's supporters got him freed, police said. Around 15 days ago, police had conducted a raid to arrest Nasiruddin but he fled. Police recovered four camels from his slaughtering house after the raid.

Jadaun said police force was deployed in the area on Thursday night, and most of the people who attacked the police team have left the village. Identities of some attackers are yet to be established and their possible hideouts have been raided, the officer added.