Lankan man in TN arrested for hiding identity, getting Aadhar
A 55-year old Sri Lankan national was arrested here forallegedly concealing his identity and getting Aadhar, police said on Friday.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:32 IST
A 55-year old Sri Lankan national was arrested here forallegedly concealing his identity and getting Aadhar, police said on Friday. Tajudeen, who arrived in Tamil Nadu in 1989, 'settled' in the city in 1996 and had resided in several areas like Anna Nagar and Porur here with his family.
By "suppressing" the fact that he was a Sri Lankan citizen, he had obtained Aadhar and a voter's identity card and this came to light during questioning by an official of the Q-Branch police, that deals with matters involving national security, official, police said. He was arrested and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody on Thursday, they added.
The incident comes close on the heels of police arresting three people for allegedly fabricating documents to get Aadhar for Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka who died on July 3 in Coimbatore..
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lankan
- Tamil Nadu
- Anna Nagar
- Porur
- Coimbatore
ALSO READ
Humanoid robot 'Zafira' scans customers for masks, dispenses sanitiser at Tamil Nadu store
Tamil Nadu second in COVID-19 recovery rate, Delhi on top
Tamil Nadu reports 5,981 new COVID-19 cases
Reform process of Sri Lankan Constitution would be underway very soon: Minister
Tamil Nadu govt has spent Rs 7,162 cr till now to combat COVID-19: CM