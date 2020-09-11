Lankan man in TN arrested for hiding identity, getting Aadhar

A 55-year old Sri Lankan national was arrested here forallegedly concealing his identity and getting Aadhar, police said on Friday. Tajudeen, who arrived in Tamil Nadu in 1989, 'settled' in the city in 1996 and had resided in several areas like Anna Nagar and Porur here with his family.

By "suppressing" the fact that he was a Sri Lankan citizen, he had obtained Aadhar and a voter's identity card and this came to light during questioning by an official of the Q-Branch police, that deals with matters involving national security, official, police said. He was arrested and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody on Thursday, they added.

The incident comes close on the heels of police arresting three people for allegedly fabricating documents to get Aadhar for Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka who died on July 3 in Coimbatore..