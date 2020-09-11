Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Court extends three days ED remand of alleged 'Hawala dealer' Naresh Jain

A Delhi Court on Friday extended three days Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Naresh Jain, alleged Hawala dealer, who was arrested in money laundering case for his role in international hawala transactions. Court had earlier granted nine days custody to ED.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:56 IST
Delhi Court extends three days ED remand of alleged 'Hawala dealer' Naresh Jain
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Friday extended three days Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Naresh Jain, alleged Hawala dealer, who was arrested in money laundering case for his role in international hawala transactions. Court had earlier granted nine days custody to ED. Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Malik, while extended remand stated that "considering the fact that investigation is in progress and documents are to be analysed in the presence of the accused, therefore, three days custody remand of the accused is given to the applicant i.e. till September 14, 2020."

Special Public Prosecutor, Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta representing Enforcement Directorate stated that the custody remand of the accused is necessary for further investigation in order to ascertain the money trail, foreign and Indian properties, foreign bank accounts and Indian bank accounts and information about Shell companies. "It is stated that the voluminous data needs to be looked into in presence of the accused also," he said.

Matta also stated that during the custodial remand, the voluminous documents have been seized from the office of the accused. "The employees of the accused have been summoned to confront them with the documents. It is further submitted that the summons have been issued to the relevant witnesses, however, only few of them have attended the applicant's office," he said.

Enforcement Directorates counsel also submitted that further custodial remand of the accused shall be essential to ascertain the quantum of proceeds of crime as investigation in the present case is in progress. Accused formed Shell Companies and rotated funds approximately to the tune of Rs 96,000 crores in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy to cause loss to the government exchequer by indulging illegal foreign exchange transaction on the basis of forged and fabricated documents, Matta stated.

Senior Advocate Vikram Choudhary and Advocate Naveen Malhotra appeared for accused Naresh Jain and argued that he has already been interrogated by the accused and all the relevant documents have been seized. "It is submitted that previously also, the accused had appeared before the applicant number of times and participated in the interrogation," he said.

Chaudhary further submitted that ED got the FIR registered with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) just to usurped its own jurisdiction under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and it is highly inappropriate on the part of the applicant to exercise the statutory power in a malafide manner. Earlier, ED in a release said that it began investigations under PMLA on the basis of FIR filed by Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and others.

"The investigations so far revealed that Jain along with his accomplices allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy to forge/ fabricate documents in order to cause loss to the government exchequer by indulging in illegal foreign exchange transactions. Documents like identity proof, birth and education certificates, voter IDs, PAN cards and signatures were forged or fabricated to incorporate entities, operating bank accounts, facilitating bogus/over-invoiced/under-invoiced import and export transactions and rotation of the funds through a web of shell companies to cause undue benefit to the parties involved and loss to the government exchequer," ED said. ED also claimed that Jain allegedly facilitated Hawala operation of Rs 11,800 crores approximately in 114 foreign bank accounts.

"It has also been revealed that 450 shell companies have been used to rotate funds to the tune of approximately Rs 96,000 crores for providing accommodation entries of approximately Rs 18,680 crores to more than 970 beneficiaries," ED said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PSG signs right back Florenzi from Roma on season's loan

French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed right back Alessandro Florenzi on a seasons loan from Italian club Roma. PSG announced the deal on Friday, adding it has an option to buy the 29-year-old Italy defender, who has 36 internationa...

HC notice to A R Rahman over tax dept's plea of musician using foundation to evade tax

The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to music composer A R Rahman on a petition filed by the Income Tax department alleging that he used a foundation in which he is the managing trustee as a conduit to evade tax and routed Rs three...

French PM: no new lockdown over COVID-19 surge

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday his government was not planning a new, nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but would instead implement a raft of less radical measures.He said these would include f...

NDA will win 220 seats in Bihar Assembly elections: Union minister

Union minister and senior Bihar BJP leader Nityanand Rai on Friday asserted that the NDA will form the government in the state, winning 220 out of the 243 seats in the assembly elections, which are due in October- November. I am confident t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020