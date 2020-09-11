Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh HC issues bailable warrants against several state govt officials

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued bailable warrants against several government officials including the Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Public Health (IPH).

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:59 IST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued bailable warrants against several government officials including the Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Public Health (IPH). Warrants were also issued against, Engineer-In-Chief, IPH Department, Superintending Engineer, IPH Department, Shimla Circle and Executive Engineer, IPH Department.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur passed these orders on a contempt petition filed by one Govind Singh for violation of the orders dated April 23, 2019 by a tribunal in which the respondent Irrigation and Public Health department was directed to allow him to serve the department up to the age of 60 years. The Court posted the matter for October 6, 2020.

The petitioner has prayed to direct the respondents/contemnors to release his salary till date along with 12 per cent interest. After the abolition of the erstwhile Tribunal, a petition was transferred to High Court.

Despite several opportunities granted to the respondents to file a response/compliance affidavit, the same was not filed. The respondents were directed to appear in person on September 10, 2020, in Court, in case of failure to file the compliance affidavit, but they neither filed the response nor appeared in person and moreover, nothing was on record on their behalf for exemption from presence in the Court.

The Court observed that in the aforesaid circumstances, it has no other option except to issue the bailable warrants for securing the presence of the respondents along with the record, enabling the Court to proceed further. Earlier today, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed to initiate action/proceedings against a petitioner, for making false averments with respect to non-filing of any other bail application on the same grounds earlier before this Court or any other Court, in his petition for anticipatory bail, which was also duly supported by his affidavit.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur passed these orders on a bail petition filed by one Shri Surinder Kumar of District Kangra for grant of anticipatory bail in case FIR dated June 23, 2020, registered in Police Station Damtal, Kangra under several sections of the NDPS Act. (ANI)

