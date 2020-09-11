Left Menu
Sonia Gandhi removes Azad, Vora, Kharge as AICC general secretary; Reconstitutes CWC

In a major reshuffle of the party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday removed Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries, and reconstituted CWC and appointed P Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala, Tariq Anwar and Jitendra Singh as its regular members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:03 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

In a major reshuffle of the party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday removed Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries, and reconstituted CWC and appointed P Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala, Tariq Anwar and Jitendra Singh as its regular members. Gandhi also removed Luizinho Faleiro as AICC general secretaries, and formed a special committee to assist her in party matters. The new members in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision making body, will replace Faleiro, Vora, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Tamradhwaj Sahu.

The six-member special committee, formed to assist her in organisational and operational matters, will have AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala as its members. Surjewala has also been made the general secretary in-charge for Congress affairs in Karnataka.

From the 'group of 23' leaders, who had written letter to Gandhi seeking Congress' overhaul, Azad and Sharma continue to be regular members of the CWC, while Jitin Prasada has been made a permanent invitee to CWC from being a special invitee earlier. Prasada has also been made in-charge of party affairs in West Bengal.

