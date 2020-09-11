General Rawat appears before Standing Committee on Defence

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat appeared before Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence which met on Friday at Parliament annexe building, sources said. They said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among members who attended the meeting. The agenda of the meeting was "provisioning and monitoring of the quality of rations to the defence forces, especially in border areas."

Sources said Gandhi raised the issue of "difference in meals" for officers and soldiers and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar sought a detailed presentation over it. The parliament will meet on September 14 for the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)