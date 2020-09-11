Bengaluru drug case: Police custody of actor Sanjana Galrani, others extended till Sept 14

Police custody of Kannada film actress Sanjjana Galrani and others has been extended till September 14 in alleged connection with the Bengaluru drug abuse case. "Police custody of Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjana Galrani, Ravishankar, Rahul, Niyaz and Loum Pepper samba has been extended till September 14," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, said on Bengaluru drug case.

Meanwhile, another accused named Aditya Aggarwal was arrested from Haryana in connection with this drug case. Bengaluru police said that Aggarwal is an associate of city party planner Viren Khanna. "Another accused Aditya Aggarwal from Haryana has been arrested. He is an associate of Viren Khanna (party planner)," said Sandeep Patil, Joint CP-Crime.

On September 8, after obtaining a warrant from a court, a search was conducted at Galrani's house in Bengaluru. Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in the case and was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody. As per the CCB, one Niyaz has also been arrested in connection with the case as part of the ongoing probe.

Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the use of drugs in the Kannada film industry. (ANI)