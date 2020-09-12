Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia minister asks forgiveness as police brutality protests continue

"We will work quickly so the events in which their loved ones died can have not only clarification but model sentences," Duque said during his nightly television broadcast, urging Colombians to reject vandalism and any form of violence. He also visited injured police officers and met with Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez, who said she had handed 119 accusations of police abuse over to Duque.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 06:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 06:48 IST
Colombia minister asks forgiveness as police brutality protests continue

Colombia's defense minister apologized on Friday on behalf of the police for the death of a detained man that has sparked several nights of protests in Bogota and nearby Soacha, leaving 13 dead and hundreds injured. President Ivan Duque said Friday evening that all the deaths would be investigated swiftly and no abuse by security forces would be tolerated.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets for consecutive nights to protest the death on Wednesday of Javier Ordonez, 46. A widely shared video showed the father of two being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by police. He died later in a hospital. "The national police apologize for any violation of the law or ignorance of regulations by any members of the institution," Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said in a video message Friday morning.

The video of Ordonez shows him pinned to the ground by police officers and subjected to successive electric shocks early on Wednesday as he begs, "please, no more." Police said Ordonez was found drinking alcohol in the street with friends in violation of coronavirus distancing rules. Two police officers implicated in Ordonez's death have been fired and face charges of abusing authority and homicide.

A further five officers connected to his death have been suspended. Smaller groups of protesters gathered and marched in Bogota, the capital, on Friday.

"It's no secret the police violate the power they have," said psychology student Susana Marin, 24. "I feel unsafe, I don't feel protected, I don't feel proud of my national police." Some protesters later threw rocks at a police station in central Bogota. The police responded with tear gas, sending demonstrators scattering.

Seven young people, including teenagers, died after being shot in Bogota during protests on Wednesday, according to the mayor's office. Another three were killed in Soacha. Another three people died in connection with the protests on Thursday night, including a woman who was hit by a stolen public bus, officials said.

Duque said he had spoken to some of the families of those killed. "We will work quickly so the events in which their loved ones died can have not only clarification but model sentences," Duque said during his nightly television broadcast, urging Colombians to reject vandalism and any form of violence.

He also visited injured police officers and met with Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez, who said she had handed 119 accusations of police abuse over to Duque. Some police officers have used their firearms indiscriminately against civilians during the protests and should be fired, Lopez said in a live broadcast on Facebook Friday evening.

Family members of some of the Bogota victims from Wednesday told local media their loved ones had not been participating in the protests. Hundreds of civilians have been injured during clashes between protesters and the police, including 72 wounded by gunshots in Bogota. Just under 200 police officers have also been injured.

At least 60 police stations have been vandalized, as well as dozens of public transport vehicles. Some 140 people have been arrested for vandalism, Duque said. Ordonez's death has fueled renewed outrage against the police, who were widely criticized last year after a teenage protester was fatally injured by a riot squad projectile.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Two Giants games in S.D. postponed after positive test

The first two games of the Giants weekend series against the Padres, set to begin Friday in San Diego, were postponed after a member of the San Francisco organization tested positive for COVID-19. Major League Baseball made the announcement...

TPCC faces internal scuffles during meetings held for upcoming GHMC polls, COVID-19 norms violated

An internal scuffle broke out between Congress leaders following which COVID-19 norms were violated at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC preparatory meeting of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee which was held for the secon...

Rahul Gandhi using cheap tactics, politics by showcasing certain section of people affected due to lockdown: BJP

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he is using cheap tactics and politics by showcasing a certain section of people affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.Dinakar told ANI, Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible and...

Voit homers twice as Yankees cap DH sweep of Orioles

Luke Voit hit three-run homers in consecutive innings, Masahiro Tanaka pitched five strong innings, and the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory Friday night. The Yankees 24-2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020