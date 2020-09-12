Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Gang offering reward points on credit cards busted, 3 held

A gang was busted by Delhi police here on Saturday, which was operating pan India and was allegedly cheating people on the pretext of offering them gifts against reward points on their credit cards. Three people have been arrested so far in the case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:47 IST
Delhi: Gang offering reward points on credit cards busted, 3 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A gang was busted by Delhi police here on Saturday, which was operating pan India and was allegedly cheating people on the pretext of offering them gifts against reward points on their credit cards. Three people have been arrested so far in the case. According to the police, approximately 250 people across India have been cheated in the case.

The incident came to light after an official who is serving as on deputation in CBI from CISF as constable filed a complaint at Lodhi Colony Police station here alleging therein that he was cheated by some unknown person on the pretext of reward points in his credit card offering gifts. The complainant stated that on January 15, 2020, he received a call from one unknown number and callers offered to deliver gifts against the reward points on his credit card. He was asked to deposit the amount of Rs 8,970 in a particular account which he did as per the direction of the tele-caller.

After payment of the said amount, nothing was paid to him and when the complainant repeatedly called on said mobile number, no response was given to him and he was blocked by that particular number. The police have seized Rs 6 lakhs from the accounts of accused persons, five mobile phones, two cordless telephone sets, four laptops, 12 fake SIM Cards, six ATM cards, eight fake bank accounts.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NEET tomorrow amid strict COVID-19 precautions

Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam NEET on Sunday which will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the COVID1-9 pandemic, according to officials of the National Testing Agency NTA. In order to ...

Himani Shivpuri tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 59-year-old actor said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors. The...

Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.Ahead of face-to-face negotiations in co...

Cycling-Further fan restrictions on Tour climbs as race heads to COVID-19 'red zones'

Authorities will reinforce restrictions on spectators on Tour de France climbs situated in coronavirus red zones to avoid mass gatherings, organisers said on Saturday.Organisers had announced on Friday that fans would not be allowed at stag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020