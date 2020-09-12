These are the top stories at 5.15 pm: Nation CAL10 AR-YOUTHS-LD PLA Chinese army releases five Arunachal Pradesh youths Itanagar: Five youths who were allegedly abducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China near the McMahon line in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri were released on Saturday in Anjaw district, around 1,000 km away. BOM4 MP-VIRUS-MODI-SLOGAN No carelessness till medicine is developed: PM on COVID-19 Bhopal: Cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with a slogan in Hindi to drive home his point.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES Record spike of 97,570 infections pushes India's COVID caseload to 46,59,984 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data. DEL8 RAHUL-VIRUS-GOVT Govt's 'well planned fight' against COVID has put India in 'abyss of GDP reduction': Rahul New Delhi: Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said its "well planned fight" against coronavirus has allegedly put India in an "abyss" of GDP reduction of 24 per cent, 12 crore job losses, 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans and globally highest daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.

DEL20 DL-ASSEMBLY-FACEBOOK-LD SUMMON Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official New Delhi: A Delhi Assembly panel has issued a notice to Facebook India vice president and managing director Ajit Mohan, asking him to appear before it on September 15 in connection with complaints about the social media giant's alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in the country. DEL17 MEA-JAISHANKAR-AFGHAN Jaishankar attends meeting on Afghan peace process New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the Afghan peace process must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

DEL18 AVI-LD DGCA-PHOTOGRAPHY Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. DEL21 MOE-NEET NEET tomorrow amid strict COVID-19 precautions New Delhi: Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam NEET on Sunday which will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the COVID1-9 pandemic, according to officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

MDS2 TL-VIRUS-SURGERY T'gana docs perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient Hyderabad: Doctors at a hospital here claimed to have successfully performed the country's first double lung transplant surgery on a 32-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was suffering from sarcoidosis that affected his lungs. DEL9 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Diesel price dips below Rs 73, petrol rate cut for 2nd time in six months New Delhi: Diesel price on Saturday fell below Rs 73 a litre mark while petrol saw a second reduction in rates in six months, according to state-owned fuel retailers. Legal LGD2 GREEN-ECOMMERCE NGT directs CPCB to recover fine from Amazon, Flipkart for excessive plastic packaging New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to conduct environmental audit and recover fine from Amazon and Flipkart for violation of environmental norms.

LGD3 PB-SAINI-ARREST WARRANT Court issues arrest warrant against former Punjab DGP Saini Chandigarh: A Mohali court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in connection with the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. Business DCM3 BIZ-IOC-VESSEL-FIRE Eight ships from Indian Navy, Coast Guard avert environmental disaster; douse fire on oil vessel New Delhi: In a massive effort, Indian Navy and Coast Guard in association with Sri Lankan Navy averted a major environmental disaster when they put out a fire onboard a fully laden Indian Oil Corp (IOC) chartered super tanker, saving the entire cargo and preventing an oil spill.

Foreign FGN8 VIRUS-UN-2NDLD RESOLUTION India votes in favour of UNGA resolution, calling for multilateral cooperation to combat COVID United Nations: India, along with 168 nations, voted in favour of a COVID-19 resolution in the UN General Assembly that reaffirms international cooperation to respond to “one of the greatest global challenges” and acknowledges the World Health Organisation’s “key leadership role” in responding to the outbreak, a reference the US objected to as it opposed the resolution. By Yoshita Singh FGN19 US-LD MALDIVES US signs defence cooperation deal with Maldives amidst China's growing presence in Indian Ocean Washington: The US has signed a framework for defence cooperation with the Maldives to deepen engagement in support of maintaining peace and security in the strategic Indian Ocean, the Pentagon has announced, as the Trump administration looks for strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s growing presence in the region. By Lalit K Jha..