Retired school teacher stabbed to death in Sitapur village

A 68-year-old retired school teacher was stabbed to death outside a temple in his village in Sitapur district, triggering sharp criticism from the Samajwadi Party over the law and order in Uttar Pradesh. A retired teacher, Kamlesh Mishra, who had gone to offer prayers at a temple in Sitapur, was found stabbed to death.

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:23 IST
A 68-year-old retired school teacher was stabbed to death outside a temple in his village in Sitapur district, triggering sharp criticism from the Samajwadi Party over the law and order in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Friday evening in Sonaran Tola village under Maholi Police Station and the deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Mishra, police said on Saturday.

Two men -- Mukesh Shukla and Praveen Shukla -- of the same village have been arrested and their interrogation is going on, Sitapur Superintendent of Police R P Singh said. "Kamlesh Mishra had gone to offer prayers at a temple outside his village on the September 11 evening, but did not return home till midnight," he said.

Mishra was later found critically injured outside the temple by his family members and succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital, he said. Police said Mishra was found with injures from a sharp-edged weapon.

Investigation teams have been constituted and a probe is on, the SP said. The Samajwadi Party criticised the state government over law and order in the state.

"Jungleraj in Uttar Pradesh. A retired teacher, Kamlesh Mishra, who had gone to offer prayers at a temple in Sitapur, was found stabbed to death. Extremely saddening. Condolence to the bereaved family,” said Samajwadi Partry in a tweet in Hindi “The killers should be arrested and punished. The aggrieved family should get justice. The CM and the DGP of UP should resign," it added..

