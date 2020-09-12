Sake Sailajanath slams YSRCP govt for ordering CID enquiry on Andhra Pradesh Congress VP

Left Menu
ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh Congress President Sake Sailajanath questioning the YSRCP government's order of CID enquiry on party vice president Dr Gangadhar.. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Sake Sailajanath on Saturday slammed YSRCP government for ordering Crime Investigation Department (CID) enquiry on party vice president Dr Gangadhar, alleging that he is being targetted for publicly questioning about the availability of masks and PPE kits in the state. "The state government is suppressing the questioning voices. But in a democracy, everybody has the right to ask. Congress is a party that has a responsibility towards the society. Our vice president Gangadhar spoke on issues of COVID-19. The YSRCP government should realise that this is democracy and not anarchy," said Sailajanath.

This comes after the state government had ordered a CID enquiry on Dr Gangadhar. Later, Andhra Pradesh Congress President wrote a letter to the state high court in this regard. The high court, in response, sent state Legal Services Authority (LSA) representatives to Congress office to gather information on Saturday. Sailajanath and Congress delegation then submitted a piece of detailed information to the LSA.

The state Congrees president further added that "it is meaningless to file cases on everybody who is asking for masks and PPE kits etc. The government should withdraw such petty cases. We thank the high court for responding in the matter of our vice president Dr Gangadhar." (ANI)

