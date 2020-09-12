WB CID files chrgesheet in Hemtabad MLA's probe, family demands CBI probe

The West Bengal CID Saturday filed the chargesheet in the death of Hemtabad BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, a senior officer of the agency said. Though the content of the chargesheet filed by the state CID was not known, Roy's family members have expressed discontent over it and pressed for handing over the investigation to CBI.

Roy was found hanging from the ceiling of a verandah outside a closed shop near his residence at Bindal village in Uttar Dinajpur district on July 13. "We have filed the chargesheet in the matter today. It has been framed as per our investigation," the officer confirmed.

Roy's wife expressing discontent over the chargesheet said, "There is no difference between the chargesheet of the state police and that submitted by the CID today. Thi cannot be. "We do not have faith in the state agency and want the matter to be handed over to the CBI," she added.

The state police had said that they had found a suicide note from Roy's shirt pocket in which he had allegedly blamed two people for his death. Ray's family and the BJP have, however, claimed that he was murdered by the TMC, a charge denied by the ruling party in the state.

Senior TMC leader and district president Kanailal Agarwal when contacted said that the state CUD has conducted its probe into the case and then filed its chargesheet. The MLA, according to the post-mortem report, had died due to hanging and no other injury mark was found on his body.

Two persons have so far been arrested by the state police in connection with the incident from Malda district in the state. One of them is a person whose name was found in the purported suicide note of the BJP MLA. Roy had won the Hemtabad (reserved) seat on a CPI(M) ticket in 2016. He had later joined the BJP but did not quit his assembly seat.