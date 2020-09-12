Maha: Six held for violating prohibitory orders in Thane

Six persons were arrested for allegedly smoking hookah and violating prohibitory orders in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a restaurant earlier this week, where a group of 10 people had gathered without wearing masks or practising social distancing, senior inspector Rajendra Shirtode of Rabodi police station said.

The police arrested six persons, while a few others managed to escape the scene, he said. The accused were booked under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) among other provisions of the IPC and COTPA Act, the official said.