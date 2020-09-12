Maha: Six held for violating prohibitory orders in Thane
Six persons were arrested for allegedly smoking hookah and violating prohibitory orders in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. The accused were booked under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) among other provisions of the IPC and COTPA Act, the official said.PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-09-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:58 IST
Six persons were arrested for allegedly smoking hookah and violating prohibitory orders in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a restaurant earlier this week, where a group of 10 people had gathered without wearing masks or practising social distancing, senior inspector Rajendra Shirtode of Rabodi police station said.
The police arrested six persons, while a few others managed to escape the scene, he said. The accused were booked under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) among other provisions of the IPC and COTPA Act, the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- COTPA Act