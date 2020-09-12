Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Six held for violating prohibitory orders in Thane

Six persons were arrested for allegedly smoking hookah and violating prohibitory orders in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. The accused were booked under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) among other provisions of the IPC and COTPA Act, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-09-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:58 IST
Maha: Six held for violating prohibitory orders in Thane

Six persons were arrested for allegedly smoking hookah and violating prohibitory orders in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a restaurant earlier this week, where a group of 10 people had gathered without wearing masks or practising social distancing, senior inspector Rajendra Shirtode of Rabodi police station said.

The police arrested six persons, while a few others managed to escape the scene, he said. The accused were booked under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) among other provisions of the IPC and COTPA Act, the official said.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Italy shaken by brutal beating death of young Black man

Hundreds of people in Italy joined a funeral procession Saturday for a young Black man whose brutal beating death has shaken the country and drawn condemnation from the highest levels of the government. Premier Giuseppe Conte and Italys int...

Star Neymar back in PSG squad for home game vs Marseille

Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Sundays home game against bitter rival Marseille after recovering from the coronavirus. However, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is not sure whether Neymar, winger Angel Di Maria, goalkeeper Keylo...

Johnson's Baby introduces new range of baby care products

Johnsons Baby on Saturday said it has launched a new range of baby care products as it has seen a significant growth in demand in the Indian market. The new range of products comprises wash, lotion, cream and oil and is available...

North Bihar to get air connectivity before Chhath festival: Hardeep Puri

Daily flights between north Bihar town of Darbhanga and metropolis like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will commence from the first week of November, ahead of the annual rush for Chhath festivities, Union minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020