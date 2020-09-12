Left Menu
391 deaths, 22,084 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

As many as 391 deaths and 22,084 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on Saturday, the state's Public Health Department informed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:08 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 391 deaths and 22,084 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on Saturday, the state's Public Health Department informed. With this, Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state in the country, with a total COVID-19 count of 10,37,765 positive cases, including 2,79,768 active cases and 7,28,512 recoveries.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.81 per cent. India's coronavirus tally now stands at 46,59,985, including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 recoveries and 77,472 deaths. (ANI)

