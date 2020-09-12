Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 held for duping 250 people through fake call centre since 2017: Police

Three members of a gang, including a civil defence volunteer, have been arrested for allegedly duping nearly 250 people on the pretext of offering gifts against the reward points in their credit cards, police said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:15 IST
3 held for duping 250 people through fake call centre since 2017: Police

Three members of a gang, including a civil defence volunteer, have been arrested for allegedly duping nearly 250 people on the pretext of offering gifts against the reward points in their credit cards, police said on Saturday. Manish Gupta (23) and two of his associates -- Ashish (25) and Abhishek (24) -- have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the other members of the gang, they said.

The police said Manish had earlier worked in a call centre, from where he got the idea of setting up a fake call centre and luring people with lucrative offers. Along with his associates, he started running a fake call centre from 2017 and has confessed to have duped nearly 250 people across the country, the police said. Ashish works at a garment store while Abhishek works as a civil defence volunteer.

A probe was launched on September 6 after a complaint from a CISF constable, serving on deputation in the CBI, was lodged at the Lodhi Colony police station, the police said. The complainant received a call on his mobile phone from an unknown number on January 15. The caller offered to deliver a gift against the reward points in his credit card. Following the caller's instructions, he deposited Rs 8,970 in a bank account, after which the caller stopped contacting him and blocked his number.

An analysis of the transaction revealed that the money was received by the accused through Paytm. The details of the related accounts were obtained, following which the three accused were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Manish was arrested from his Pandav Nagar house. He revealed that he was using Ashish's bank account to receive the stolen money from people. For this, he gave Ashish a 20-per cent commission, the officer said.

Manish had nine bank accounts to receive the stolen money and had hired Ashish and Abhishek to get more accounts opened, the DCP said. The police have recovered Rs 6 lakh from the accounts of the accused. Several accounts have been frozen and ATMs cards seized by the police.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday. The late-stage trials of the experimental v...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Band 5 initially in China back in June 2020. Its been over three months since the Chinese technology giant launched the smart fitness tracker and there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the fitn...

Hyderabad: Junior doctors of Osmania Hospital protest over lack of medical facilities

The junior doctors of Hyderabads Osmania General Hospital held a protest on Saturday alleging lack of basic medical facilities to treat patients. The doctors are saying that due to lack of facilities and unavailability of beds, they are for...

Motor racing-Fifth on the grid is more than Ferrari expected, says Leclerc

Charles Leclerc qualified fifth for Ferraris 1,000th Formula One world championship race on Saturday and said it was more than he could have expected.The sports most successful team, who have made history with the likes of Niki Lauda and Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020