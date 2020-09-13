Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seeking to study law at 77, woman challenges BCI rule on fixing age limit for admission

Denied admission to pursue a three year LL.B course, Rajkumari Tyagi, a resident of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, moved a plea seeking to intervene in a case already pending on the issue wherein the Bar Council of India (BCI) rule has been challenged. The BCI rules prescribe an upper age limit of 20 years for 5-year and 30 years for a 3-year LL.B course.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:06 IST
Seeking to study law at 77, woman challenges BCI rule on fixing age limit for admission

Aspiring to study law, a 77-year old woman has approached the Supreme Court challenging the fresh BCI rules prescribing an upper age limit of 30 for admission. Denied admission to pursue a three year LL.B course, Rajkumari Tyagi, a resident of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, moved a plea seeking to intervene in a case already pending on the issue wherein the Bar Council of India (BCI) rule has been challenged.

The BCI rules prescribe an upper age limit of 20 years for 5-year and 30 years for a 3-year LL.B course.  The plea says that Tyagi developed an interest in law after she was left alone to defend the estate of her late husband. It says that she had dealt with legal complications, without having to resort to a lawyer, at every given point when handling the will or identification of records.

The plea claims that the fresh rules violate Articles 14 (equality before the law), 19(1)(g) (Right to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business) and 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution. She has urged the court to declare that she has a fundamental right to pursue legal education in a college or institution of her choice and that the right is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"It has been laid down (by the Supreme Court) that Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution, is not limited to mere 'animalistic existence' but also includes right to live with dignity which includes facilities for reading and writing and the right to receive instructions in a course/medium of one's choice," the plea says..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trafficking survivors keep children safe in Bihar villages through cycle campaign

Every morning 19-year-old Mohammad Chotu cycles through villages in Bihar patrolling areas affected by human trafficking, sometimes stopping to aware people of the social evil to which he fell prey to and suffered abuse as a child labourer....

Czech Republic sees record rise in virus cases for third straight day

The Czech Republic reported its largest single-day increase in new coronavirus infections for a third straight day on Sunday, recording 1,541 cases, according to Health Ministry data.It was the fifth day in a row with new infections above 1...

42 tourists held for gambling after raid in Goa hotel

Goa Police have arrested 42 tourists after a raid on a gambling den at Calangute beach village near here, an official said on Sunday. Cash worth Rs 10 lakh, 57 mobile phones and other material were seized following the raid conducted in a h...

Soccer-Fulham boss Parker stresses need for more signings after Arsenal loss

Scott Parker believes his newly promoted Fulham need to dip into the transfer market to strengthen their squad as they look to avoid dropping straight back down to Engands second-tier. Fulham, who were promoted after winning the Championshi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020