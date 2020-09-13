Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign journalists to come under scrutiny for providing 'slanted view' of Australia: Minister

Foreign journalists working in Australia will come under the scrutiny of federal agencies if they provide a "slanted view" of the country, interfere with its democracy or steal the intellectual property, a senior minister warned on Sunday, amidst a diplomatic standoff with China.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:53 IST
Foreign journalists to come under scrutiny for providing 'slanted view' of Australia: Minister

Foreign journalists working in Australia will come under the scrutiny of federal agencies if they provide a "slanted view" of the country, interfere with its democracy or steal the intellectual property, a senior minister warned on Sunday, amidst a diplomatic standoff with China. Australian Home Affairs Ministers Peter Dutton said there had been a concerted effort with Australian federal police working with the Department of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies to make sure that the government can address foreign interference wherever it may occur in the country.

"If people are here as journalists and they're reporting fairly on the news, then that's fine. And if people are masquerading as journalists or business leaders or whoever they might be, and there's evidence that they are acting in a contrary to Australian law, then ASIO and AFP and other agencies will act,'' Dutton told Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "If there's an attempt with interfering or conducting espionage-type activities, then we have a problem with that. But for a journalist coming into our country, applying scrutiny as anybody on your panel would today - we don't have an issue," he said.

His comments came days after two Australian journalists flew back home from China after being interrogated by the Chinese officials in a diplomatic standoff. China has accused Australian consular officials of having "wantonly obstructed and disrupted the normal law enforcement activities" of Chinese authorities when they sheltered journalists Bill Birtles and Mike Smith last week.

Chinese state security services sought to interview the journalists in relation to the case of Cheng Lei, another Australian journalist who was detained in August and is believed to be in one of China's secretive black jails. "We're not going to soft-pedal and ignore that people are breaking the law, or that they're interfering with our democracy or our system of government or stealing intellectual property. We're not going to allow that activity to take place and the Prime Minister has been very clear about that," Dutton said.

On the issue of four Chinese journalists being questioned by Australia's intelligence agency in June, Dutton said: ''where ASIO has sufficient grounds for the execution of a search warrant, or for activities otherwise, then they'll undertake that activity." He said there was no evidence that actions by the Australian agencies had put the Australian journalists in China at risk. Dutton also declined to comment on the third Australian journalist Lei held by the Chinese authorities.

"We want to work very closely with the Chinese in relation to that matter, and we'll continue to do that. But in relation to the two individuals, they've got back to Australia safely. That is a good thing and it's a result of DFAT's work and I think that there should frankly, only be bouquets of their actions," he said. Commenting on the US capping the Chinese journalists allowed in America, Dutton said that the government was looking at what the US was doing, but it was operating by its own system and norms.

"We won't be influenced otherwise if people are here as journalists and they are reporting fairly on the news then that's fine, but if they're here providing a slanted view to a particular community, then we have a concern with that," he said. Ties between Australia and China have deteriorated in recent years.

There had been allegations of Chinese interference in Australian society in the past, but relations worsened after Canberra backed an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Australia's actions prompted China to impose restrictions on Australian exports such as beef, barley, and wine. China also warned its tourists and students about racism in Australia.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe postponed, UK lawmaker says

A trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe scheduled for Sunday in Iran has been postponed, a British lawmaker said on Sunday, citing a conversation with Zaghari-Ratcliffes husband.Member of parliament Tulip Siddiq said...

Rangers send Lynn to mound to try to split series with A's

Oakland completes its season series with the host Texas Rangers to wrap up a three-day, four-game set on Sunday afternoon, but the Athletics hope to see Globe Life Field again next month. The first-place As 29-16 have moved closer to the Am...

President Kovind, PM Modi condole demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Calling his demise tragic, President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the passing away of former Union Minister and ex-RJD leader of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday. The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader roo...

Goa extends Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to health workers

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh has been extended to all health workers who are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. The insurance cover is provided under the central governments ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020