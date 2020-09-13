UP govt transfers 5 IAS officers
The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred five IAS officers including two district magistrates, an official said Sunday. The official said Amit Singh Bansal, the district magistrate of Banda, has been made the district magistrate of Mau.
Manish Kumar Verma, the district magistrate of Kaushambi, has been made the special secretary (basic education). Amit Kumar Singh, the special secretary in the micro, small and medium enterprises, has been made the new district magistrate of Kaushambi.
Anand Kumar Singh, who was the special secretary (basic education), has been made the new district magistrate of Banda. Neha Sharma has been made the ACEO of Noida. Earlier she was the special secretary backward welfare department.
Rajesh Kumar Pandey, who was earlier transferred as district magistrate of Mau, has been kept in waiting..
