Maha: Biker killed in collision with drunk man's car
A 42-year-old motorcyclist was killed when a car driven by a drunk man collided with his two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The victim died on the spot, the police said in a release.PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 17:37 IST
A 42-year-old motorcyclist was killed when a car driven by a drunk man collided with his two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night in Bhiwandi township following which the accused, Rahul Waghmare (30), was arrested, they said.
The victim, Sridhar Sayanna Rudhra, was going towards Kalyan when his two-wheeler was hit by Waghmare's car coming from the opposite direction. The victim died on the spot, the police said in a release. The accused was later nabbed and was found to be intoxicated, the release said.
A case was registered against him by Bhiwandi police under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), it added..
