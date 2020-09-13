Raj: Man tries to kill himself at police station after dispute with sarpanch

A 30-year-old man allegedly set himself ablaze at a police station here on Sunday after local authorities demolished a water tank at his farm following a dispute with the sarpanch, a senior official said. The man, Girdhar Ram Bhil, received nearly 50 per cent burn injuries, the police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and then referred to Jodhpur where he is undergoing treatment, said Pokaran circle officer Mota Ram. The officer said that the Ramdevra resident had given a statement to the police that local authorities demolished a water tank in his farm after he had some dispute with the sarpanch. Bhil first went to the SDM office on Sunday but it was closed. He then reached the Pokaran police station where he set himself ablaze, the circle officer said.

The police said a case will be registered against the sarpanch and others who were named in the statement. According to a policeman, Bhil entered the police station premises shouting and crying. Before the policemen could understand the matter, he lit a matchstick and set himself on fire. "We rushed to rescue him and the flames were doused with blankets. He was taken to a local hospital where he was given primary treatment and now he has been referred to Jodhpur," the policeman said. PTI CORR SDA DPB.