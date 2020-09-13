Left Menu
Man throws dog into Bhopal lake, video goes viral, probe on

He said Shyamla Hills police was probing the case and the location of the accused had been traced, though he refused to share further details. Mishra also said it seems the video was shot at Boat Club Road of Upper Lake.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:06 IST
A video showing a man throw a dog into Bhopal's Upper Lake went viral on social media on Sunday following which police registered a case. Some of those who shared the video claimed it was shot at Boat Club Road near Van Vihar on the banks of the lake, also called Bada Talab, here.

A man, in his twenties, can be seen picking up one of two dogs roaming near him and throwing it into the lake and giggling as he looks at the person shooting the video. A song from Hindi movie Commando 3 can be heard in the background in the video.

Bhopal Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali said cognizance of the video had been taken while Additional Superintendent of Police Ramsanehi Mishra told PTI a case had been registered under Indian Penal Code section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming any animal).

Mishra also said it seems the video was shot at Boat Club Road of Upper Lake. Netizens who have been sharing the clip have been expressing anger at the incident and have sought quick action from police to nab the culprits.

