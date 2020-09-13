74 deaths, 5,693 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu
As many as 74 deaths and 5,693 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Chennai on Sunday, the state health department informed.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:26 IST
As many as 74 deaths and 5,693 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Chennai on Sunday, the state health department informed. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 5,02,759 cases including 47,012 active cases.
With 5,717 discharges on Sunday, the total number of recoveries now stands at 4,47,366. So far, 8,391 deaths have been reported in the state.
Meanwhile, India reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the national coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 including 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 cured/discharged and migrated and 78,586 deaths. (ANI)
