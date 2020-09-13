Myanmarese national escapes from Foreigners Detention Centre

A Myanmarese national escaped from the Foreigners Detention Centre here on Sunday, a senior official said. Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Aditya Kumar Annand told PTI that the 27-year Myanmarese national Abdulla escaped from the detention centre by cutting the grille of the window with some sharp weapon.

The DC said "I have ordered an enquiry in this respect by a senior magistrate and a DSP ranked official. Once the enquiry report is submitted, action will be taken against the persons involved in the incident." He said the Abdulla was sent to the Foreigners detention in February this year after serving his prison sentence at Dumka jail.

After the prison term was over the jail authorities informed the Myanmarese Embassy about Abdulla but as there was no response from the embassy, Abdulla was sent to the foreigners detention centre, the DC said. The Hazaribag police said that an FIR has been lodged in the Lohshinghna Police station of Hazaribag in this connection.

The Foreigners detention Centre is located just outside the Hazaribagh Central jail but under the control of the Superintendent of the jail. Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Hazaribagh Central Jail has issued show cause notices to four security guards who were on duty at the detention centre at the time of escape.