AP top cop directs officials to hold safety audit of places of worship

Asserting that they were determined to maintain communal harmony in the state, Andhra Pradesh DGP D G Sawang on Sunday directed his officers to immediately conduct a safety and security audit of all places of worship, in the backdrop of a chariot burning incident at a temple.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:57 IST
Asserting that they were determined to maintain communal harmony in the state, Andhra Pradesh DGP D G Sawang on Sunday directed his officers to immediately conduct a safety and security audit of all places of worship, in the backdrop of a chariot burning incident at a temple. "We will be prepared (to maintain communal harmony). We will not be caught unprepared," Sawang vowed.

In a videoconference with police officials to the rank of a Station House Officer, the DGP directed them to conduct a survey, map and geo-tag all places of worship and re-activate the peace committees in each area. "All religious places, structures.. temples, mosques, churches or others.. all should be quickly surveyed, identified and mapping done. Geo-tagging has to be done in two days.

Involve all the stakeholders," the DGP told his subordinate officers. "Talk to the responsible people and suggest required safety and security measures. Issue notices under Public Security Act.

Safety and security of each religious place is invariable the responsibility of the respective management," he added. "We do not want the communal harmony to be disturbed in the state because of negligence, accidents or because of some mischief being done somewhere.

So whatever it may be, it is our responsibility to react very quickly and respond and resolve," Sawang stressed. The videoconference was held in the backdrop of last week's chariot burning incident in the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple that snowballed into a major religious and political issue, forcing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to order an investigation by the CBI.

The DGP pointed out that there was negligence on part of "some of those responsible" for the safety and security of places of worship. "In some places, the CCTVs were not working. There is no proper watch and ward," he said.

"Nobody likes to disturb peace or create disharmony. People like peace. It is only some mischievous elements or those with vested interests who may try to provoke," the DGP observed.

As it was the "outsiders" who come and create trouble in a village or area, Sawang said it was an eventuality they should keep in mind "while we prepare ourselves." "We need to prepare ourselves for any eventuality. Our reaction should be very fast. We have to act firm and take stringent action to protect communal harmony," he stressed. Sawang asked his officers to reach out to the cross- section of the society.

"Revive peace committees. Relook at the peace committee set up. Do it in the next one week," he said. The DGP asked managements of religious places to conduct a fire and electricity audit and obtain a certificate from the authorities concerned.

He also asked them to procure required fire hazard control equipment. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravishankar Ayyanar and other senior officers attended.

