Wanted criminal who harassed women and planned to write book arrested

"A team of Interstate Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi arrested a wanted criminal Dhaval Trivedi, who was having the reward of Rs 5 Lakhs declared on his arrest by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mumbai. He's in the profession of teaching and habitual of luring, sexually exploiting minor girls during tuitions," the Crime Branch of Delhi Police said As per the chargesheet filed by CID Crime in an earlier case, accused Dhaval Trivedi is a serial offender, who was married twice and kidnapped eight women including minors. He is highly intelligent, knows eight languages, and also worked as Principal and teacher in schools. He also used pseudonyms and changed his appearances to conceal his identity.

During his absconding period, he used to stay in Gurudwaras as a Sikh and waiting halls of Railway Stations to avoid tracking by law agencies, the press release added. The accused also revealed that he was planning to write a book on his life experiences and wanted to name it "Ten perfect women in my life," the police said. (ANI)