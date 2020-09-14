Left Menu
Parliament premises sanitised ahead of monsoon session

Ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament, sanitisation work was underway at Parliament premises.

Updated: 14-09-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:24 IST
Sanitisation work being done outside Parliament ahead of monsoon session. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament, sanitisation work was underway at Parliament premises. Workers at the premises were seen disinfecting the area by spraying sanitisers outside the building, as a precautionary measure in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore all safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for COVID-19. According to a press release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020. (These include 45 Bills and two financial items).

All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for Covid-19. There will be a four-hour session for each House each day (9 am to 1 pm for Rajya Sabha and 3 pm to 7 pm for Lok Sabha.

The session will see other measures like seating MPs in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain physical distancing norms, the introduction of a mobile app for registering of MPs' attendance, and seats separated with poly-carbon sheets in the House. The Zero Hour will be there and the un-starred questions will be laid on the table. (ANI)

