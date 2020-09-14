Truck runs over six cows in UP's Banda

Six cows died after a speeding truck ran over them in Umarhani village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday around 6 pm when some stray cows and calves were sitting on a road, they said.

An unidentified truck ran over them, killing three cows and three calves on the spot, police said. Efforts are on to locate the truck and nab its driver, they said.